Stop . Hammer time for VH1

VH1's latest original movie, Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story, notched a

1.5 Nielsen Media Research rating for its premiere Wednesday night.

While the network's primetime ratings have slumped, original movies have been

a bright spot.

VH1's primetime average so far this year stands at a 0.4, but two other

recent originals -- The Way She Moved (1.3 rating Aug. 29) and

Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story (1.4 July 18) -- garnered

higher-than-average ratings.