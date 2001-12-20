Stop . Hammer time for VH1
VH1's latest original movie, Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story, notched a
1.5 Nielsen Media Research rating for its premiere Wednesday night.
While the network's primetime ratings have slumped, original movies have been
a bright spot.
VH1's primetime average so far this year stands at a 0.4, but two other
recent originals -- The Way She Moved (1.3 rating Aug. 29) and
Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story (1.4 July 18) -- garnered
higher-than-average ratings.
