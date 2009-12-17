The Stooges, The Hollies, ABBA Among Rock Hall of Fame Inductees

Swedish pop group ABBA, punk rockers The Stooges and reggae legend Jimmy Cliff are among the 2010 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced earlier this week. Cablevision's Fuse TV will air the induction ceremony live Mar. 15 as part of its three-year broadcast deal with the Foundation.

Other 2010 inductees include Genesis and The Hollies along with individual recipients of the Ahmet Eregun Award which include David Geffen and songwriters Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry, Jesse Stone, Mort Shuman and Otis Blackwell.

The inductees were chosen by more than 500 voters of the Foundation. Artists are eligible for induction twenty-five years after their first recording is released. The ceremony for the 2010 class will take place at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.