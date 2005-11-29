Stones Set for Super Bowl Gig

Onetime bad boys The Rolling Stones have been tapped to rock the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, two years after Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s performance sparked cultural and legislative battles over broadcast indecency.

ABC will broadcast the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 from Detroit’s Ford Field. The halftime show is sponsored by Sprint, which signed on as an NFL sponsor this season.

The Stones, touring to support a new album and compilation, have been cozy with ABC and the NFL this season. The group performed during the league’s three hour season opener, broadcast on ABC in September. (The network bleeped two profanities from their set.) Also, Stones tunes have been incorporated into Monday Night Football campaigns and promos.

Fox enlisted former Beatle (and all-around nice guy) Paul McCartney to perform during last February's Super Bowl halftime show.