Stock footage Now Searchable Through Google

Stock footage house Thought Equity is now selling its wares through Internet search giant Google.

The Denver, Colo.-based firm, which serves as a middleman between content owners and film, TV and commercial producers looking to buy unique clips to incorporate into their own productions, has signed an agreement to distribute stock footage and sports motion content through Google Video. Thought Equity, which already has contracts to distribute content from Sony Pictures, HBO, the NCAA and action-film giant Warren Miller Entertainment, digitizes archived footage and stores it in uncompressed form in a digital library in Laramie, Wyoming. The company has previously made its video searchable through the Internet, and says its deal with Google will simply provide producers worldwide with yet another way to access its motion imagery.

“Easy access drives customer demand for high quality motion imagery,” says Kevin Schaff, founder and CEO of Thought Equity. “The relationship with Google Video allows Thought Equity to introduce our content to new customers in the online venue of their choice.”

Thought Equity will also be using the Google Video platform to deliver video highlights from the Arena Football League and golf tips from GolfTEC, a golf instruction company.

Content from Thought Equity can be found here on Google Video: video.google.com/thoughtequity