‘Stitchers’ Gets Season Three on Freeform

Freeform has renewed drama Stitchers for a third season. Among adults 18-49, Stitchers is Freeform’s No. 2 rated new series of the past two seasons, says the network, behind Shadowhunters.

“Stitchers’ passionate fan base has been vocal about wanting to see more of this show, and we listened,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development. “Stitchers has proven itself a consistently strong performer, and we’re proud of the fact that it celebrates #smartgirls everywhere.”

The show is centered on a technologically inclined main character, played by Emma Ishta, who is recruited by a covert government agency to be “stitched” into the memories of the murdered to investigate the crimes.

Stitchers is executive produced by Jeffrey Alan Schechter, Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken. It represents the network's first crime procedural.

The former ABC Family network became Freeform in January.