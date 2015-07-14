ABC Family Renews ‘Stitchers’ for Second Season

ABC Family has renewed Stitchers for a second season.

The network’s first procedural program, Stitchers is currently airing its first season Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Its most recent episode, on July 7, drew a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 711,000 viewers.

“Fans are enjoying the camaraderie of the Stitchers team and a lead character that is unapologetically smart, focused and a great role model to young women,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, ABC Family. “We look forward to seeing more of the Stitchers team tackling diverse cases as they unravel the mystery behind the program’s creation.”

The series, which stars Emma Ishta as a young woman who has the ability to be “stitched" into the minds of the deceased to use their memories to investigate murders, is executive produced by Jeffrey Alan Schechter, Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken. The summer finale is set to air Aug 4.