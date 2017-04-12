Stitcher Launches Podcast Network

Stitcher, the podcast service E.W. Scripps bought in 2016, has created its own network offering a lineup of original shows launched on other platforms.

Katie Couric, the food podcast Sporkful, the second season of First Day Back, and the parenting show Longest Shortest Time are among the podcasts on the Sticher network. The free, ad-supported podcasts are available on platforms including iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, SoundCloud and Stitcher itself and are supported through advertising.

The offering is part of Stitcher’s long-term strategy to build a library of free content to complement its subscription-based offering, Stitcher Premium, the company said.