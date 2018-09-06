Stilling Joins Mediamorph as New Head of Product

Media monetization company Mediamorph said it named Thomas Stilling as head of product.

Stilling, who had been a VP at 21st Century Fox, reports to Mediamorph CEO Rob Gardos. He is responsible for leading the company’s new phase of innovation, enabling customer experience and supporting its expansion into global markets.

“We are thrilled to have Thomas on the Mediamorph team,” said Gardos, “As we enter the next phase of growth, Thomas is the ideal leader to help drive product innovation, strategy and customer success. He brings the right mix of vision and skills to our customer-focused mission and will deliver further innovation to our clients.”

Before Fox, Stilling had been with Strategic Vision Consulting and, KPMG’s BearingPoint .

“With the explosion of new content, delivery platforms and direct-to-consumer models, Media and Entertainment organizations need to transform their digital supply chains to capture a new generation of connected consumers,” said Stilling. “Mediamorph is well positioned to help companies on this journey capitalize on content, and I look forward to helping grow Mediamorph’s global presence.”