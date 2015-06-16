Stillerman to Oversee Original Programming for Both AMC and SundanceTV

Joel Stillerman, who has overseen AMC’s original programming efforts, will add SundanceTV to his purview.

Stillerman was named president of original programming for both networks, which will further align the two AMC Networks channels. Earlier this year, AMC chief Charlie Collier was given oversight of SundanceTV. Collier also named AMC Networks veteran Jan Diedrichsen executive director for SundanceTV.

“The new management structure for AMC and SundanceTV acknowledges the outstanding contributions of a dynamic and proven leadership team and positions both networks for continued success,” said Collier. “Joel has had a meaningful impact on the growth and evolution of AMC, and SundanceTV will benefit from his programming expertise and leadership. Jan is a seasoned and talented executive and his role will be critical to the ongoing growth and development of SundanceTV as a network, a brand and a business.”

Stillerman joined AMC in 2008 and during his tenure the cabler has launched The Walking Dead, Talking Dead, Hell on Wheels, Better Call Saul, and will premiere this year Fear the Walking Dead and Into the Badlands.