Charlie Collier to Head Up SundanceTV

AMC president Charlie Collier is expanding his purview to SundanceTV.

Collier was named president and general manager of the AMC Networks cabler, home to such series as Rectify, The Honorable Woman, The Returned and miniseries Top of the Lake.

“Running AMC and Sundance under common management makes good sense for both networks, which are heavily focused on high-end drama,” said AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll, to whom Collier will continue to report. “Charlie has done a great job in moving AMC to a leadership position in the TV landscape. He inherits SundanceTV at a time when it has gained momentum from its original programs like Rectify, The Honorable Woman and The Returned – which often pop up on critics’ top ten lists.”

Former SundanceTV chief Sarah Barnett moved over to sister network BBC America shortly after AMC Networks acquired a controlling stake in the cabler.