Stiller To Produce CBS Comedy

CBS has landed a comedy project to be produced and directed by Ben Stiller, which will star his wife, Christine Taylor. The project has been likened to a Curb Your Enthusiasm-type show featuring Taylor’s life in Hollywood and her career as an actress.

She has appeared in movies including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Zoolander, both of which starred her husband. Stiller is also slated to make a series of occasional guest appearances on the show.

The husband and wife duo also both appeared as themselves in the original Curb Your Enthusiasm in a story arc in which Stiller featured with the show’s star, Larry David, in a production of The Producers.

The project, from CBS Paramount will be executive produced by Stiller and Ajay Sahgal. Sahgal, along with Gavin Polone and Jamie Tarses, was behind the pilot The Angriest Man in Suburbia, a project that did not make the CBS schedule.