Still Room For Improvement In Cable Customer Service

Customer satisfaction with cable and satellite service continues to trail the other business sectors tracked in the University of Michigan's American Customer Satisfaction Index, though satellite continues to lead cable.

According to its latest quarterly survey the combined cable and satellite industries had a

satisfaction score of 62 (out of 100), down 2% from the first quarter of 2006, with nobody

showing improvement. By contrast, fast food restaurants averaged a 77 out of 100.

In the cable and satellite sector, DirecTV led the way at a 67, still down 7%. DirecTV's lead is consistent with a J.D. Power & Associates study last August that found that satellite had "a significant lead over cable providers in overall customer satisfaction," although in that study cable was closing the gap.

By contrast, wireline phone companies held steady at an average of 70. Wireless phone companies were at an all-time high of 68, though still among the five lowest-scoring industries.

Customer evaluations are compiled by the University's Ross School of Business on about 200 companies in 40 industries for four quarterly indexes featuring a different basket of companies.