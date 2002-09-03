Still Greek to MTV

MTV: Music Television is rushing back to college for another dose of Greek

life.

The cable network is readying a second edition of reality series Sorority

Life and adding a male companion, Fraternity Life.

Set at the University of Buffalo, the shows will follow pledges of the Sigma

Chi Omega fraternity and the Delta Xi Omega sorority.

Both shows will premiere in February 2004.

MTV's first installment of Sorority Life was set at the University of California at

Davis and grabbed strong ratings in the key 18-through-34

demo.