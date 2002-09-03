Still Greek to MTV
MTV: Music Television is rushing back to college for another dose of Greek
life.
The cable network is readying a second edition of reality series Sorority
Life and adding a male companion, Fraternity Life.
Set at the University of Buffalo, the shows will follow pledges of the Sigma
Chi Omega fraternity and the Delta Xi Omega sorority.
Both shows will premiere in February 2004.
MTV's first installment of Sorority Life was set at the University of California at
Davis and grabbed strong ratings in the key 18-through-34
demo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.