Stewart Sentencing Delayed

TV homemaking diva Martha Stewart's sentencing has been moved from June 17 to July 8 by U.S. District Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum.

Stewart's lawyers are said to be preparing this week to file for a new trial after a government witness in her trial was arrested and charged with two counts of perjury representing eight separate lies in connection with his testimony.

Stewart was convicted of trying to cover up details of her sale of ImClone stock. According to the government, the witness's perjury, relating to a charge against her co-defendant, Peter Bacanovic, (he was found not guilty of that charge), does not compromise the validity of Stewart or Bacanovic's convictions.

Stewart's show is going out of production in September, but she has vowed to return when her legal troubles have been resolved.