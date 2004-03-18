Stewart Reups with Comedy

Jon Stewart has reupped with Comedy Central through 2008, which takes him through another presidential election cycle.

Securing a new contract was expected to be high on the priority list of Comedy Central president-to-be Doug Herzog when he came aboard in May, but current president Larry Divney and MTV Networks Group President Judy McGrath beat him to the punch.

Stewart, who is the channel's highest profile talent, is host, executive producer and writer of The Daily Show. "A lot of people like to get out when their show's still going well," said Stewart of the new contract. "This gives me the opportunity to beat this thing into the ground."

