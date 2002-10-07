Stewart resigns from NYSE
Martha Stewart resigned last week from the board of the New York Stock
Exchange. The syndicated lifestyle show host and multimedia mogul is under
government scrutiny for possible insider trading.
"We are saddened to lose Martha Stewart, who has built a brand and a company
admired around the world," NYSE chairman and CEO Dick Grasso said. "Our board will miss Ms. Stewart's counsel and insight."
