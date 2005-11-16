Stewart Ready for Radio Lifestyle

Moving forward with her 24/7 radio channel, Martha Stewart and Sirius announced Tuesday the TV reality star’s programming lineup. Content offerings on the channel range from beauty and health care to pet care and computer technology.

Listeners will have full access to Stewart during her weekly Ask Martha one-hour show. Simulcasts of her syndicated TV talk show, Martha, will air daily and she will be able to go on air any time via microphones installed at her offices, TV studio and home in Bedford.

Martha’s daughter Alexis will help mom our by co-hosting Whatever, a daily talk show focused on pop culture with Jennifer Koppelman Hutt, daughter of Charles Koppelman, board chairman of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.



“This radio station brings Sirius listeners the best ‘how-to’ expertise in the fields where Martha and her team of experts excel,” said Scott Greenstein, president of entertainment and sports, of Sirius.

“I have always been a huge fan of radio, and I am so pleased that our expertise in the lifestyle arena will now allow us to reach consumers everywhere and anywhere they may be,” said Stewart.

The channel will debut Nov. 21st on Sirius channel 112.