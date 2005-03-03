Stewart Locks Up 85% of Country

On the eve of Martha Stewart's release from federal prison, NBC Universal announced Thursday that her new syndicated daily hour lifestyle/talker has been cleared in 85% of the country for fall.

In addition to the already-announced NBC-owned station group clearances (almost 40% of the country), the show has been cleared on station groups including Hearst-Argyle, Gannett, Scripps-Howard, Albritton, Post-Newsweek, Belo, Freedom, CBS, Young, Clear Channel, Meredith and Milwaukee Journal.

Newest sign-ups include KPRC-TV Houston, WOAI-TV San Antonio and WMC-TV Memphis.

It is now sold in all top-20 markets and 47 of the top 50.