Stewart Locks Up 85% of Country
On the eve of Martha Stewart's release from federal prison, NBC Universal announced Thursday that her new syndicated daily hour lifestyle/talker has been cleared in 85% of the country for fall.
In addition to the already-announced NBC-owned station group clearances (almost 40% of the country), the show has been cleared on station groups including Hearst-Argyle, Gannett, Scripps-Howard, Albritton, Post-Newsweek, Belo, Freedom, CBS, Young, Clear Channel, Meredith and Milwaukee Journal.
Newest sign-ups include KPRC-TV Houston, WOAI-TV San Antonio and WMC-TV Memphis.
It is now sold in all top-20 markets and 47 of the top 50.
