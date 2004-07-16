Stewart Gets Five Months

Lifestyle expert, publisher and TV star Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and two years probation in federal court Friday morning for lying to government investigators about her trade of ImClone stock. The lifestyle mogul was also sentenced to five months of home confinement and a $30,000 fine.

Before being handed the sentence, Stewart appealed in a shaky voice to remember all the good she’s done.

U.S. District Court Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum gave Stewart the minimum allowable sentence saying that she felt Stewart had suffered enough. She also stayed her sentence pending appeal, but slapped on the maximum fine.

The domestic-ator spoke to a crowd of media and supporters outside the courthouse after the ruling. Calling this a "shameful" day for herself and her company, she vowed, "I’ll be back. I’m not afraid."

Stock of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia rose over 30% after the announcement. Stewart will appear on Larry King Live on Monday, July 19 at 9 p.m. ET in her first post-sentencing interview. She will also be taking calls.