Stewart to face SEC fraud charges
The Securities and Exchange Commission has notified TV diva Martha Stewart of
its intention to file civil fraud charges against her.
Stewart has been under investigation for possible insider trading involving
ImClone Inc. stock.
They would be the first charges against Stewart stemming from the ImClone
investigations. She is also under investigation by the Department of Justice.
