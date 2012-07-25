Stewart, Colbert Sign New Comedy Central Deals

Comedy Central said it signed new contracts with late-night

stars Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

Stewart's new deal will keep him as executive producer and

host of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

through mid-2015. Stewart had been signed through mid-2013.

Colbert's new pact retains him as executive producer, writer

and host of The Colbert Report

through the end of 2014. His current contract expired at the end of 2012.

Comedy Central noted that Stewart and Colbert recently were

nominated for four Emmys each, and that ratings for Daily Show are up 10%, and delivers more adults 18 to 49 than any

other late-night talk show. Colbert Report's

ratings are up 11%, the network said.