Stewart, Colbert Sign New Comedy Central Deals
Comedy Central said it signed new contracts with late-night
stars Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.
Stewart's new deal will keep him as executive producer and
host of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
through mid-2015. Stewart had been signed through mid-2013.
Colbert's new pact retains him as executive producer, writer
and host of The Colbert Report
through the end of 2014. His current contract expired at the end of 2012.
Comedy Central noted that Stewart and Colbert recently were
nominated for four Emmys each, and that ratings for Daily Show are up 10%, and delivers more adults 18 to 49 than any
other late-night talk show. Colbert Report's
ratings are up 11%, the network said.
