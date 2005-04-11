Stewart Can't 'Ankle' Ankle Bracelet

Martha Stewart's bid to end her five months of house arrest was rejected Monday when the trial judge declared her punishment "reasonable and appropriate."

Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum also rejected the queen of the homemakers' request to raise the number of hours she's allowed to be out of the house per week from 48 to 80.

She contended in court papers that the restrictions were hurting her business, including the development of a talk show and a new version of NBC's The Apprentice.

Federal prosecutors who convicted Stewart on obstruction of justice charges for lying about a stock trade, had countered that "minor inconvenience to one's ability to star in a television show is an insufficient ground for resentencing."