Stevens Relinquishes Vice Chairmanship of Commerce
Embattled Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), former chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, relinquished that vice chairman's post for now but said he is innocent and vowed to fight the indictment against him in a federal corruption probe.
"I have proudly served this nation and Alaska for more than 50 years," he said in a statement posted on his Web site.
"My public service began when I served in World War II," Stevens added. "It saddens me to learn that these charges have been brought against me. I have never knowingly submitted a false disclosure form required by law as a U.S. senator."
He continued, "In accordance with Senate Republican Conference rules, I have temporarily relinquished my vice chairmanship and ranking positions until I am absolved of these charges ... I am innocent of these charges and intend to prove that."
Stevens has been a key figure in digital-TV-transition legislation, the network-neutrality debate and the push for the Federal Communications Commission's crackdown on indecency.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.