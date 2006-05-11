Stevens Press Secretary Joining Judiciary

It is unclear yet whether the Senate Judiciary Committee will get a crack at the Commerce Committee's telecom rewrite bill--the committee has asked to share jurisdiction--but it is getting Commerce Chairman Ted Stevens' press secretary.

Courtney Boone, who Thursday had her hands full filling reporters in on Stevens' complaint against CNN (see item elsewhere on the site), is exiting that post to become press secretary to the Judiciary Committee, she told B&C.

Boone says she starts next Wednesday, but had no insight on the chances her new digs would dig its claws into the bill.

Stevens tried to keep the legislation from straying into the committee's antitrust jurisdiction, fearing separate hearings there would further delay the bill, whose passage could be problematic given its differences with the House version and the dwindling days in the legislative calendar.