Stevens' House Searched in Corruption Probe

The home of Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), the ranking minority member on the powerful Senate Commerce Committee, was raided Monday in an ongoing political corruption investigation.

Stevens was a key figure in the open access debate, DTV transition legislation, and the indecency issue as chairman of the committee, and remained active on communications issues, including expressing reservations last week about FCC Chairman Kevin Martin's plans to put open access conditions on some of the reclaimed analog TV spectrum being auctioned for advanced wireless services.

The probe by the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service involved renovation of Stevens' house at an Alaska ski resort, according to reports.

“My attorneys were advised this morning that federal agents wished to search my home in Girdwood in connection with an ongoing investigation," said Stevens in a statement late Monday







“I continue to believe this investigation should proceed to its conclusion without any appearance that I have attempted to influence its outcome. I will continue my policy of not commenting on this investigation until it has concluded." But not without some difficulty. "I know Alaskans are interested in my views on the investigation. While I understand this interest and would like to discuss these issues in great detail," he said, "the interests of justice and our state are best served if I make my comments after federal officials complete their work."

Stevens did take aim at the story as reported, however. "I urge Alaskans not to form conclusions based upon incomplete and sometimes incorrect reports in the media. The legal process should be allowed to proceed so that all the facts can be established and the truth determined."