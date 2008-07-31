Stevens Arraigned on Corruption Charges
Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) was arraigned in a federal court in Washington, D.C., Thursday on charges that he failed to disclose some $250,000 in services and goods provided to him by an oil-services company. He pled not guilty.
According to CNN, Stevens' lawyers asked for and got a hearing date before the November elections. The hearing will be Sept. 24, but there will also be a hearing Aug. 19 on Stevens' request to change the trial's venue to Alaska.
The $250,000 at issue was mostly in the form of renovations to and furnishings for Stevens' vacation home in Alaska, where the company, Veco, was also located.
