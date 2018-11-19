‘Steven Universe’ Back on Cartoon Network Dec. 17

Steven Universe is back on Cartoon Network Monday, Dec. 17. The show has a five-episode arc titled Steven Universe: Diamond Days. The premiere episode sees Steven travel to visit family after Ruby and Sapphire's wedding.

The arc and finale special, which airs Jan. 21, will contain five new original songs, each released the day after their debut.

The animated series is about a boy who lives with a group of humanoid aliens called the Crystal Gems.

Steven, voiced by Zach Callison, is half-Gem.

