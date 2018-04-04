Dove Launches Self-Esteem Campaign with ‘Steven Universe’

Dove soap is launching a two year campaign with Cartoon Network's series Steven Universe that is aimed to build young viewers’ self-esteem and body confidence.

The campaign features a series of six short animated films directed by Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar. The first film premieres Wednesday.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxwqcEZHHTM[/embed]

Sugar worked with a body image expert to ensure the films will have and meaningful impact on young people’s self-esteem and body confidence.

“It has always been important to us that our content resonates with our audience and empowers them,” says Christina Miller, president Cartoon Network. “This partnership is unprecedented in its scale, reach and ambition to make a difference in kids lives around the world.”

Steven Universe is the first animated series on Cartoon Network to be created by a woman. A global pop culture phenomenon recognized for its overall themes of inclusivity, empathy and relatability, the show is inspired by Sugar’s friendship and close relationship with her younger brother Steven.

“Since 2004, through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, we have been providing young people with the tools and resources they need to develop body confidence and self-esteem so they can fully participate in life and reach their full potential,” says Sophie Galvani, Dove Global VP. “We are passionate about evolving the types of messages the next generation are receiving through media, which is why we are working side by side with partners to take the program to the next level. We are introducing new tools to enable us to reach even more young people with content that not only educates but also entertains. By partnering with Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar we are able to create new ways to make a real impact towards our mission of helping young people build positive body confidence and self-esteem.”

The Dove Self-Esteem Project is based on research that over half of girls do not have high body confidence, leading them to avoid spending time with friends and family, put their health at risk and opt-out of important life events.

The project now exists in 140 countries around the world is committed to reaching 40 million young people by 2020 through its existing educational programs; and with the help of Steven Universe, will now reach 20 million more.