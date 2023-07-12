Steven Portnoy Named National Correspondent for ABC News Radio
Returns to ABC after 8 years at CBS News
Steven Portnoy is coming back to ABC News as national correspondent for ABC News Radio. He will be based in Washington, D.C. He had been White House correspondent for CBS News Radio.
Portnoy joined ABC News in 2002 as an intern for the White House unit of World News Tonight With Peter Jennings. In 2006, he was named Washington correspondent for ABC News Radio.
Portnoy joined CBS News in 2015. He was president of the White House Correspondents’ Association from 2021 to 2022.
“As we embark on another pivotal presidential election season, ABC News Radio is committed to upholding those high ideals, and Steven’s integrity and tenacity as a journalist will help us achieve that mission,” said Liz Alesse, ABC Audio VP, in a memo to staff.
She called Portnoy “an insightful, straightforward journalist.”
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
