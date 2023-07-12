Steven Portnoy Named National Correspondent for ABC News Radio

Steven Portnoy is coming back to ABC News as national correspondent for ABC News Radio. He will be based in Washington, D.C. He had been White House correspondent for CBS News Radio.

Portnoy joined ABC News in 2002 as an intern for the White House unit of World News Tonight With Peter Jennings. In 2006, he was named Washington correspondent for ABC News Radio.

Portnoy joined CBS News in 2015. He was president of the White House Correspondents’ Association from 2021 to 2022.

“As we embark on another pivotal presidential election season, ABC News Radio is committed to upholding those high ideals, and Steven’s integrity and tenacity as a journalist will help us achieve that mission,” said Liz Alesse, ABC Audio VP, in a memo to staff.

She called Portnoy “an insightful, straightforward journalist.”