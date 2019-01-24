NAB Show Hosts White House Press Panel

The National Association of Broadcasters has snagged some journalists on the front lines of an ongoing conflict for its upcoming annual show in Las Vegas. No, not international correspondents covering Libya, but TV and radio White House correspondents.

Journalists from ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS will relay their stories in an April 9 session, "Beyond the Briefing Room: Tales From the White House Beat."

President Trump's rough treatment of White House correspondents, broadcast and cable, has meant there are likely a lot of stories to tell.

Panelists are PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor, NBC News’ Hallie Jackson, CBS News’ Steven Portnoy and ABC News’ Cecilia Vega (Fox News Radio's Jon Decker was invited but had a conflict, said an NAB spokesperson).

The journalists will be interviewed by no less than NAB President Gordon Smith, who has made no secret of his support of journalism reported "without fear or favor."

Among the issues on the table will be the pressures of the 24/7 news cycle, journalistic integrity, and allegations of "fake news," the last a brand the current President of the U.S. (POTUS for shorthand) has applied to a host of stories with which he disagrees or feels were unfair.

The President has made it clear he views the press, generally, as the disloyal opposition in league with his political opponents.