‘Steve Wilkos’ Renewed for Season 16 in Broadcast Syndication
By Paige Albiniak published
‘Steve Wilkos’ was initially spun out of ‘Jerry Springer’ in 2007
The Steve Wilkos Show will return this fall for its 16th season in broadcast syndication, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.
The Steve Wilkos Show, the host of which is a veteran of the Chicago police department and the U.S. Marine Corp., was spun off from Jerry Springer. Wilkos served as the show’s on-screen head of security from 1994 - 2007 until his talk show launched. Springer went out of original production in 2018 and now airs in repeats in broadcast syndication. That’s also the case for NBCU’s long-running Maury, which ended production after this season and will begin airing in repeats on TV stations this fall.
“The Steve Wilkos Show is one of the best success stories in first-run syndication and I am so proud of Steve and his entire team who puts their incredible passion for storytelling into making a show that resonates with viewers,” said Wilson in a statement. “We’re also thrilled that our legendary shows, Maury and The Jerry Springer Show, will be a part of Syndication Studio’s daytime lineup for years to come.”
As Maury joins Jerry in repeats, NBCUniversal has sold new eponymous talk show Keramo Brown in more than 90% of the country to take some of Maury and Jerry’s time slots.
Steve Wilkos is averaging a 0.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen, in its 15th season in national broadcast syndication.
Steve Wilkos is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos, who is married to the host, and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. It’s produced by Stamford Media Center Productions, the same production team behind Maury, Jerry Springer and court show Judge Jerry.
