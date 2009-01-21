Steve Phillips Joins ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' Booth

Former New York Mets general manager and current ESPN Baseball Tonight analyst Steve Phillips is joining Joe Morgan and Jon Miller in the network's baseball broadcast booth.

Miller and Morgan have been calling games on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecasts since its inception in 1990.

The addition of Phillips also brings the booth team in line with the three man setup featured on ESPN's Monday Night Football with Ron Jaworski, Tony Kornhesier and Mike Tirico.

"Steve has emerged as a leading and extremely well-connected baseball expert, excelling in both game and studio analysis, and adding his up-to-the-minute, inside information will only enhance the fan experience with our marquee Sunday Night Baseball franchise," said Norby Williamson, executive vice president, production, announcing the move. "The pace of a baseball telecast affords the opportunity for three outstanding voices to provide commentary, detailed information and anecdotes."

Phillips will continue as an analyst for Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter and other programs.