Steve Jobs Takes Medical Leave From Apple

Apple CEO Steve Jobs is taking a medical leave from the company, leaving COO Tim Cook in charge of day-to-day operations. Jobs said in a letter to Apple employees that he expects to return to the CEO post at the end of June.

Last week Jobs said that he would not be giving the keynote at the MacWorld trade show because a “hormone imbalance” had been discovered, and he wanted to recuperate. In his new letter he says that the health problems are “more complex than I originally thought.” Jobs was successfully treated for pancreatic cancer in 2004.

Apple’s iTunes store is one of the leading sites for downloading media, including many television programs.

Jobs’ full letter is below:

Team,

I am sure all of you saw my letter last week sharing something very personal with the Apple community. Unfortunately, the curiosity over my personal health continues to be a distraction not only for me and my family, but everyone else at Apple as well. In addition, during the past week I have learned that my health-related issues are more complex than I originally thought.

In order to take myself out of the limelight and focus on my health, and to allow everyone at Apple to focus on delivering extraordinary products, I have decided to take a medical leave of absence until the end of June.

I have asked Tim Cook to be responsible for Apple’s day to day operations, and I know he and the rest of the executive management team will do a great job. As CEO, I plan to remain involved in major strategic decisions while I am out. Our board of directors fully supports this plan.

I look forward to seeing all of you this summer.

Steve