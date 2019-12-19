Steve Harvey Returns as Fox New Year’s Host

Steve Harvey is returning for a third year as host of Fox’s New Years Eve, which will originate live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.

Harvey’s co-hosts for the show will be Maria Menounos and NFL star turned Fox Sports analyst and all-round party guy Rob Gronkowski.

The headliner is LL Cool J who will perform live from Times Square. There will also be a special appearance by the Village People, who will attempt to set a record for the world’s largest YMCA dance.

Other performers include The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga and the Killers.

There will also be cameo appearances by Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan and WWE Superstars led by Roman Reigns, who will participate in an exclusive WWE Match.