Steve Carter Returning to Denver to Run KUSA

After a five-year stint at WCSH Portland, Maine, Steve Carter is returning to Tegna-owned NBC affiliate KUSA Denver as the station’s president and general manager.

Carter, currently president and general manager of WCSH, Tegna’s Portland NBC affiliate, is a KUSA vet, having spent nearly a decade at the station, ultimately as its VP of marketing and promotion.

HIs move is part of a spate of executive shuffling at Tegna Media, the company’s broadcast division.

Carter’s predecessor, Mark Cornetta, is becoming the group’s executive VP, having served as senior VP while also running KUSA.

Executive VP Lynn Beall is also moving up the company ranks, adding the role of chief operating officer to her responsibilities, the company announced.