Steuart Named WTVM Columbus GM
Holly Steuart has been named vice president and general
manager of WTVM Columbus (Ga.), a Raycom-owned ABC affiliate. She succeeds Lee
Brantley, who retires July 31.
Steuart's first GM job was at a cluster of stations in
Bismarck, N.D., before GM roles at KVVU Las Vegas and WHP Harrisburg until the
latter was sold to Sinclair.
"I feel really honored to follow in Lee's footsteps and
be able to have the opportunity to build on the past 18 years of his
leadership," said Steuart. "I'm really excited to be working with a
good, strong company such as Raycom Media. They're a leader in the digital and
sales world."
Brad Streit, Raycom's VP of television, announced
Steuart's appointment.
