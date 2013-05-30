Steuart Named WTVM Columbus GM

Holly Steuart has been named vice president and general

manager of WTVM Columbus (Ga.), a Raycom-owned ABC affiliate. She succeeds Lee

Brantley, who retires July 31.





Steuart's first GM job was at a cluster of stations in

Bismarck, N.D., before GM roles at KVVU Las Vegas and WHP Harrisburg until the

latter was sold to Sinclair.





"I feel really honored to follow in Lee's footsteps and

be able to have the opportunity to build on the past 18 years of his

leadership," said Steuart. "I'm really excited to be working with a

good, strong company such as Raycom Media. They're a leader in the digital and

sales world."





Brad Streit, Raycom's VP of television, announced

Steuart's appointment.