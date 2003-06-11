Sternthal joins Paramount Pay TV
Mara Sternthal has been named vice president of business development for
Paramount Worldwide Pay Television, said senior VP Jim Brehm, to whom Sternthal reports.
In her new job, she will be responsible for developing and evaluating
video-on-demand licensing opportunities and new business initiatives.
Sternthal comes to Paramount from Warner Bros. International Television
Distribution, where she was VP of business development and pay
television.
Prior to that, she was VP of corporate development at Sony
Pictures Entertainment.
Sternthal graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, with a bachelor's of arts
with distinction and honors in economics and political science.
She received her masters in public policy one year later from Michigan's
Gerald Ford School of Public Policy.
