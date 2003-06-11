Sternthal joins Paramount Pay TV

Mara Sternthal has been named vice president of business development for

Paramount Worldwide Pay Television, said senior VP Jim Brehm, to whom Sternthal reports.

In her new job, she will be responsible for developing and evaluating

video-on-demand licensing opportunities and new business initiatives.

Sternthal comes to Paramount from Warner Bros. International Television

Distribution, where she was VP of business development and pay

television.

Prior to that, she was VP of corporate development at Sony

Pictures Entertainment.

Sternthal graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, with a bachelor's of arts

with distinction and honors in economics and political science.

She received her masters in public policy one year later from Michigan's

Gerald Ford School of Public Policy.