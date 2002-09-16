Stern's Beach faces closure
FX has until Sept. 21 to renew Howard Stern's Son of the Beach, but
the network will probably pass on a fourth season, industry executives said.
The series will likely be shopped to other channels.
Son of the Beach is produced by Stern's production company, Loch Lomond
Entertainment, and Fox Television Studios.
