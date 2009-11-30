Sternberg Bolts Fox Cable Networks
Longtime Fox National Cable Networks executive David Sternberg is leaving his post as the company's executive vice president and COO of Fox's Emerging Networks, which include Fuel TV, Fox Soccer Channel and Fox Sports en Espanol.
The three sports networks currently report to Rich Battista, President of Fox National Cable Networks, but Sternberg oversaw the operations of Fox Soccer and Fox Sports en Espanol. The auto racing-based Fuel TV will continue to operate under the supervision of general manager CJ Olivares, while the company will announce the management structure for Fox Soccer Channel and Fox Sports en Español at a later date.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.