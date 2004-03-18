Stern Tops FCC List

Public policy think tank the Center for Public Integrity has compiled a report of proposed indecency fines since 1990, and it found that Howard Stern and parent Infinity Broadcasting Corp. have been the Federal Communications Commission's primary target.

Of the $3.95 million in proposed fines over that time, Stern shows account for $1.96 million.

Th study found that only five shows accounted for $3.44 million of the proposed fines, or 87 percent. Four of those five aired on either Infinity or Clear Channel.

The study also found that the average elapsed time between the first airing of an indecent broadcast and the fine proposal since 1990 was 515 days. Congress is trying to cut that time to 180 days.

For all the study results, go to http://www.publicintegrity.org/telecom/report.aspx?aid=239&sid+200.