Stern stays in syndie game

Howard Stern may not be leaving the syndicated late-night arena after

all.

The controversial radio and TV personality, whose three-year-old syndicated

series The Howard Stern Radio Show will end its run on Saturday night

(Nov. 17), is developing a potential replacement sitcom for the CBS

owned-and-operated stations.

Stern and King World Productions are developing a syndicated sitcom based

around an off-the-wall Southern family.

Stern is set to be an executive producer on the comedy project coined,

Kane.

The CBS owned-and-operated stations are said to be on board, but there's no

pilot yet and a date has not been set for its debut.

CBS and King World executives would only confirm the project was in

development.

The CBS O-and-O's helped launch The Howard Stern Radio Show

in syndication in 1998 and are pulling the series this weekend due to low ratings. - Joe Schlosser