Stern stays in syndie game
Howard Stern may not be leaving the syndicated late-night arena after
all.
The controversial radio and TV personality, whose three-year-old syndicated
series The Howard Stern Radio Show will end its run on Saturday night
(Nov. 17), is developing a potential replacement sitcom for the CBS
owned-and-operated stations.
Stern and King World Productions are developing a syndicated sitcom based
around an off-the-wall Southern family.
Stern is set to be an executive producer on the comedy project coined,
Kane.
The CBS owned-and-operated stations are said to be on board, but there's no
pilot yet and a date has not been set for its debut.
CBS and King World executives would only confirm the project was in
development.
The CBS O-and-O's helped launch The Howard Stern Radio Show
in syndication in 1998 and are pulling the series this weekend due to low ratings. - Joe Schlosser
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.