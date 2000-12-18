Stern Reups

After months of whining that he might sign off for good, fading shock jock Howard Stern renewed his nationally syndicated radio show last Friday. For months, Stern has complained that he hadn't been able to hammer out a "fair" deal, one higher than the $12 million he collected from Viacom's Infinity Broadcasting. Stern remains the No. 1-rated morning show in his hometown New York City, but his syndicated Arbitrons have slipped, particularly in Los Angeles.