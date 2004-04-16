Stern Faces More Fines

Next week, the Federal Communications Commission is expected to go after Howard Stern again.

His employer, Infinity Broadcasting, is expected to be hit with a roughly $1.5 million indecency fine for a program aired on 18 stations in which cast member John went on about having anal sex with his wife and later Stern led his gang in raunchy talk about oral sex.

The regulatory agency has already hit Clear Channel with a $495,000 fine for the same broadcast on six Clear Channel stations and had been expected to follow suit against Stern.

Officials at Infinity's parent, Viacom, say Stern's show isn't indecent and have repeatedly defended his program, including from attacks by Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) one of the leaders of Washington's indecency crackdown.