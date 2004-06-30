Stern Cleared on New Channels

How will Howard Stern be treated by his new big boss, Les Moonves?

He got one answer Wednesday with the news that Viacom Inc.-owned Infinity Broadcasting Corp., which syndicates his show, was adding it in nine additional markets, including four (or five, depending on how you look at it) of those where he was yanked for indecency by Clear Channel Communications Inc.

Stern's former boss, Viacom President Mel Karmazin, had been a loyal supporter of the shock jock despite pressure from Washington, particularly Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), to follow Clear Channel's lead.

Stern had been off the air in San Diego; Pittsburgh; Orlando; Rochester, N.Y.; Fort Lauderdale, and Louisville, Ky. He will now be back on the air om Infinity stations in San Diego, Pittsburgh, Orlando, and Rochester, as well as West Palm Beach, a tad north of Fort Lauderdale. Infinity doesn't have a station in Louisville.

Stern has also been added in Houston; Austin, Tex.; Tampa; and Fresno. The show airs on 45 stations, including 27 Infinity outlets.

"I can't wait to get back into the markets where we were taken off," said Stern in a statement. "I've missed my fans and judging from the countless emails and calls I've received, they've missed the show."

