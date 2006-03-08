Stern To Appear on Letterman

Howard Stern is hammering CBS President Les Moonves and his company in the media, most recently on Fox News' Hannity & Colmes. CBS is suing Stern and his new company, Sirius Satellite Radio, for breach of contract.

But that isn't stopping the shock jock from appearing on CBS' Late Show With David Letterman.

Stern is slated for a March 13 appearance, his 15th, though the previous 14 were when he was with CBS' Infinity Radio, which has since been re-branded CBS Radio.

According to a transcript of the Hanity & Colmes interview, which was scheduled to air both Tuesday and Wednesday, Stern had this to say about CBS and the suit: “I was a loyal player, and this is no way to repay a guy after all of this hard work. When you know the lawsuit has no merit, this is vindictive. This is vicious. This is jealousy. This is being green with envy. It's a shame on CBS. The once great CBS, the home of Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite. This is not [that] CBS anymore.”



For its part, CBS has filed suit in the New York State Supreme Court against the Sirius Shock jock, his agent, and Sirius, for "multiple breaches of contract, misappropriation and unjust enrichment." Among the allegations are that Stern promoted Sirius on CBS's air in order to collect on a $220 million dollar stock deal triggered by the number of new subs he generated for the satellite radio company. CBS says Stern did not reveal that the stock deal could trigger as early as January 2006.

CBS also says Sirius induced Stern to breach his contract and that Stern breached his contract by negotiating to move to Sirius in the first place.