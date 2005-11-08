Stern Aims PR Blitz at Another Viacom Outlet

While radio personality Howard Stern was benched from his radio show for one day Tuesday for excessive promotion of his upcoming move to Sirius Satellite Radio, he will have no such restrictions when he appears as a guest on The Late Show with David Letterman on Nov. 17.

The Letterman appearance is part of a media blitz Stern will embark on as he leaves terrestrial radio on Dec. 16 and moves to satellite in January as part of a $500 million deal with Sirius. Among other media hits will be a piece 60 Minutes has been filming with Stern in recent weeks.

This will be Stern's 14th appearance on The Late Show. He last visited the show in November 2004.