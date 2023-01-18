Stephen Gregory Barr Named Senior VP of Nontraditional Revenue at CBS Stations

Stephen Barr (Image credit: CBS Stations)

Stephen Gregory Barr has been named senior VP of nontraditional revenue at CBS Stations, responsible for working with the sales teams at the group’s 27 stations and spearheading new business initiatives and the development of strategic cross-platform sales opportunities involving the group’s stations, local news streaming channels, websites and other properties.

Barr started at CBS January 17 and reports to Julio Marenghi, president, sales, CBS Stations.

He comes from Univision Communications, where he had been VP, business development since 2021. His background also includes serving in revenue-leadership roles at Ebony, Jet and InStyle.

“We are excited to have Stephen bring his wealth of experience as a true innovator as a business development leader at several top media companies,” Marenghi said. “He is highly regarded by his peers and we look forward to having him work with our teams across the country to develop creative advertising solutions for our clients across our full portfolio of linear, streaming and digital platforms.”

Barr has an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Juris Master from Cornell Law School and a master’s degree from New York University.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to join the CBS Stations family and be a part of a group that is reimagining how an iconic brand can best serve local communities and business partners,” Barr said. “It’s great to be on board and have the honor of working alongside the many outstanding sales professionals we have here as we work together to develop new opportunities for our clients.” ■