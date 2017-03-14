Stephen Arnold Rolls Out Turnkey Weather Promo Package

A weather promo package that TV stations can customize is the latest offering from Stephen Arnold Music, which already offers two other integrated packages.

Stations who use the multi-platform package get market exclusivity and can insert their own imagery into the template. “I’m Weather Ready” is built around an original song and visuals that are designed to create a high-energy campaign," Stephen Arnold Music said.

The package includes full song/60s/30s/20s/15s/10s & IDs, including donuts, tags and instrumentals. Custom lyrics and vocals are also available.

Stephen Arnold's two other news-branding packages, “Everywhere I Go” and “Waking Up My Day,” together have aired in more than 100 markets, according to the company.





[embed]https://vimeo.com/205457409[/embed]