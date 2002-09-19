Stephanopoulos jump-starts This Week
Sunday (Sept. 15) marked the debut of George Stephanopoulos as the host
of ABC's Sunday-morning news show, This Week, and the program attracted
its largest audience since March 4, ABC said.
The program (now officially titled This Week with George
Stephanopoulos) ended up in a virtual tie for second with CBS' Face the
Nation, slightly ahead in total viewers and slightly behind in the target
demo of adults 25 through 54.
NBC's Meet the Press remained firmly entrenched in first in both
categories.
Nielsen Media Research's total viewer count for the programs: NBC 4.54 million, ABC 3.07
million, CBS, 3 million.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 1.1/7, CBS 0.8/4, ABC 0.7/4.
