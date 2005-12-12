Stephanopoulos To Chief D.C. Correspondent

ABC News host/reporter/analyst George Stephanopoulos has been named chief Washington correspondent, a new post at ABC News.

The former top Clinton staffer has already been contributing news and analysis for election and other Washington stories to various ABC news broadcasts, so the stripe is essentially a recognition of the role he has developed over almost a decade at ABC News.

He will do much more reporting for World News Tonight as he oversees coverage of Congress and top political and policy stories. He will also report for Nightline, Good Morning America and ABC's broadband news service.

In addition, Stephanopoulos will continue as anchor of ABC's This Week Sunday public-affairs show, which is coming off its best sweeps performance in three years, according to ABC News President David Westin, who announced the new post.

